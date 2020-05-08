Two quarantine officers, two healthcare workers among 741 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 741 new Covid-19 infections and six new clusters yesterday.

With new clusters being uncovered every day, mostly at either dormitories or industrial locations, the total number of active clusters in the country now stands at 87.

Most of the new cases were foreign workers, with 725 of them living in dormitories and nine outside of such facilities.

Of the remaining cases, five were Singaporeans or permanent residents and two work pass holders.

There was no imported case.

The tally number of infections in Singapore is now 20,939.

MOH reported that two quarantine officers and two healthcare workers were among the new cases.

The two officers, aged 23 and 36, are Singaporean men who served quarantine orders at various dormitories.

There is currently no link between the two cases.

HEALTHCARE

The two healthcare workers are so far unlinked cases.

The first is a 33-year-old Singaporean who works as a healthcare assistant at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

She was confirmed to be infected on Wednesday and had gone to work a few hours before being hospitalised.

The second is a 43-year-old Singaporean who worked as a radiographer at the community care facility at Singapore Expo.

He was confirmed to be infected yesterday and had gone to work before being hospitalised.

The man, who is Case 20844, is the fourth person from the public healthcare sector who either worked or volunteered at the facility in the Expo.

Of the new cases, 87 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

Another 78 cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 1,712.

There are still 1,376 cases in hospital, including 19 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

There are 17,831 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for the virus, and they remain isolated at community care facilities.

There have been 20 deaths from complications due to the virus so far.

By the numbers

741

New cases

7

New cases in community

20,939

Total cases

78

Discharged yesterday

20

Deaths

1,712

Total discharged

1,376

Total in hostpital

19

In intensive care unit