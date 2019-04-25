Two senior care centres open daily, even on public holidays

Two senior care centres and active ageing hubs in Ghim Moh and Telok Blangah are the first to be operating seven days a week and on public holidays.

Managed by private eldercare service provider Active Global Home and Community Care Services, the two integrated facilities are open from 7am to 8pm on weekdays and 9am to 5pm on weekends.

The senior care centres cater to both the active and the frail, featuring services such as senior day care, dementia day care and nursing services, as well as a rehabilitation gym and games room.

Exercise sessions and workshops await the elderly at the active ageing hubs. Respite-care services such as talks and support groups will be available for caregivers.

Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor, who was guest of honour at the official launch of the Senior Care Centre and Active Ageing Hub at Ghim Moh Edge yesterday, said: "We have had feedback from various caregivers of the need to have extended opening hours at senior care centres and active ageing hubs. Going forward, the existing active ageing hubs will continue to monitor the demand and need for the extended hours."

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher De Souza, who was also at the launch, said the centres would provide support to caregivers who had irregular or extended working hours as well as during the weekends.

The Ghim Moh facility opened in November last year, while the one at Telok Blangah Parcview was up and running in January this year.

There are currently six active ageing hubs islandwide and the one in Ghim Moh is the first in the south-west of Singapore. By next year, there will be 10 of such hubs.