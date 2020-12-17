Two Singaporeans among 12 new imported infections

Two Singaporeans were among the 12 new coronavirus cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The Singaporeans are a 39-year-old man who returned from Indonesia and a 50-year-old woman who arrived from Australia.

The man showed symptoms on Saturday last week and was confirmed positive on Tuesday. The woman was asymptomatic.

All the 12 new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices on arrival here, taking Singapore's total to 58,353.

Besides the two Singaporeans, the remaining imported cases include two permanent residents (PRs), four work permit holders, two dependant's pass holders, a long-term visit pass holder and a short-term visit pass holder.

The PRs returned from the Philippines and India, while the work permit holders who are currently employed in Singapore arrived from India, Myanmar and Indonesia.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With five cases discharged yesterday, 58,223 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remained in hospital last night, with none in intensive care, while 61 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 72.8 million people. More than 1.6 million people have died. - THE STRAITS TIMES

