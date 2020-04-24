Two Singaporeans charged with verbally abusing public servants

Two Singaporean men have been charged with verbally abusing public servants in separate incidents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Eddie Neo Zhong Jie, 35, and Lew Wei Ming, 37, were each charged with one count of harassment in a district court on Wednesday.

The pair were among eight people - seven Singaporean men and a Taiwanese woman - who appeared in court that day over offences such as assault and failing to wear their mask over their nose and mouth when stepping outside. They are between 35 and 58 years old.

One of them, Mohamed Ali Ramly, 52, was allegedly caught on video verbally abusing a store supervisor with vulgarities and racist remarks.

Another alleged offender, Alan Lim, 55, is accused of slapping and shoving a service attendant at an Esso petrol station in Jervois Road at around 6pm on April 12.

According to court documents, Lew allegedly used "insulting words" on a police officer, Senior Staff Sergeant Don Ng Zhen Xuan, outside the School of the Arts in Zubir Said Drive near Orchard Road at around 4.30pm on April 16.

The police said in a statement that Lew had allegedly insulted the policeman after the officer issued him with a notice of composition for not wearing a mask in the vicinity.

They added that Lew has since been issued a composition fine for failing to put on a mask.

Neo is accused of saying a vulgar word to Singapore Food Agency enforcement officer Muhammad Nazri Roseli at a coffee shop at Block 253 Jurong East Street 24 on April 13.

The police said Neo allegedly committed the offence during an enforcement check on illegal hawking at the eatery.

They added that he has been issued with a composition fine for illegal hawking, an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.The police did not reveal details about the fines handed to Neo and Lew. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB