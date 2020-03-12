Two of Singapore’s earliest clusters officially closed

Two of Singapore's earliest detected coronavirus clusters have officially been closed and are no longer considered active, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

MOH director of medical services Kenneth Mak said on Tuesday that the Yong Thai Hang health products shop and Grand Hyatt Singapore clusters have not been linked to new Covid-19 cases in more than 28 days.

Both locations had gone through two periods of incubation, each lasting 14 days.

A check by The Straits Times found all 12 cases linked to the two clusters have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Yong Thai Hang, a medical shop in Cavan Road, was the first local cluster to be discovered in Singapore, with nine cases.

The Grand Hyatt cluster had three cases, including a 27-year-old Singaporean man who was confirmed to have the virus on Feb 6.

As of yesterday night, Singapore has had a total of 178 cases of the coronavirus, of which 96 have fully recovered.

Nine are in critical condition and in intensive care.

There are now four active clusters of locally transmitted cases here. The largest involves a Chinese New Year dinner celebration at the Joy Garden Restaurant at Safra Jurong on Feb 15. The cluster is linked to 39 cases.

The other clusters are from Wizlearn Technologies and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

The fourth involves the clusters at Grace Assembly of God and the Life Church and Missions Singapore, which are now considered one cluster after the two were found to be linked.

When The Straits Times visited Grand Hyatt Singapore yesterday afternoon, the hotel lobby was almost void of guests although there were four or five staff at the check-in counter.

Asked about the hotel no longer being deemed an active cluster, Grand Hyatt Singapore hotel manager Parveen Kumar said: "We are certainly very delighted our implementation of various precautionary measures has led us to this positive outcome, and we will continue to remain vigilant and steadfast in following the guidelines recommended by international and local authorities."