Two S’poreans aged 23 and 34 among 15 Covid-19 deaths, youngest so far

The two youngest Singaporeans to die from Covid-19 were reported yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

A 23-year-old and a 34-year-old were among the 15 fatalities reported - the highest number of deaths recorded in a day.

The 23-year-old had been partially vaccinated against the virus and the 34-year-old was unvaccinated. Both had multiple underlying medical conditions, said MOH.

Before this, the youngest local to have died from Covid-19 was a 50-year-old unvaccinated man, last month.

The remaining 13 fatalities were between 60 and 89 years old. Eight had been unvaccinated and five were vaccinated. All had underlying conditions.

This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in the first two weeks of this month to 112 - more than half the current death toll here of 207.

CLUSTERS

Eight new cases were added to MWS Christalite Methodist Home, bringing the size of the cluster to 104. Of these, 14 were staff while 90 were residents. New cases have been placed on Health Risk Warning, said MOH.

Three cases each were added to clusters at MY World Preschool @ Hougang Dewcourt and Acacia Home.

St Andrew's Nursing Home in Taman Jurong saw one new case, bringing its total to 11.

There were 2,932 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, MOH said, comprising 2,412 new cases in the community, 517 in migrant worker dormitories and three imported cases. The local cases included 436 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 138,327.

So far, 506,552 individuals have received their booster shots and another 110,000 have booked their appointments. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

2932 New cases

2929 In community, dormitories

3 Imported

1511 In hospitals

207 Deaths

138327 Total cases