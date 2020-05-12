Two suspects arrested over vicious attack on man

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attacking another man, leaving him with multiple injuries including lacerations on his head and a fractured hand.

The police said yesterday they were alerted to the incident at about 5.40am on Sunday after the injured man, 30, was found in Bishan Street 12. The victim was conscious when taken to hospital.

Through ground inquiries and images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identities of the two suspects, aged 25 and 30, and arrested them within 10 hours of the report.

They will be charged in court today for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention.

If convicted, they can be jailed for life or for up to 15 years as well as caned or fined.