Two taken to hospital after accident involving Lamborghini and van
Two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a Lamborghini and a van in Upper Thomson Road early yesterday morning.
The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2.20am.
In a video of the aftermath on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the yellow Lamborghini Gallardo seemed to have crashed into a traffic light.
The grey van, which occupied two lanes, as well as a road divider, also seemed badly damaged.The New Paper understands the two vehicles collided.
The police said the van driver, a 59-year-old man, and a female passenger of the car, 27, were both conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.
This is the second reported accident involving Lamborghinis in just over a month.
On June 7, two yellow Lamborghini Aventadors were involved in a collision at the junction of Sembawang Road and Canberra Street. - WONG YANG
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now