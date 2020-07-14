Two taken to hospital after accident involving Lamborghini and van

In a video on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the yellow Lamborghini Gallardo seemed to have crashed into a traffic light.

Two people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a Lamborghini and a van in Upper Thomson Road early yesterday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 2.20am.

In a video of the aftermath on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the yellow Lamborghini Gallardo seemed to have crashed into a traffic light.

The grey van, which occupied two lanes, as well as a road divider, also seemed badly damaged.The New Paper understands the two vehicles collided.

The police said the van driver, a 59-year-old man, and a female passenger of the car, 27, were both conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is the second reported accident involving Lamborghinis in just over a month.

On June 7, two yellow Lamborghini Aventadors were involved in a collision at the junction of Sembawang Road and Canberra Street. - WONG YANG