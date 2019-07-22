Two taken to hospital after car collides with van, ends up in drain
Two people were taken to hospital after their car collided with a van and crashed into a drain in Yishun on Saturday.
The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van at Block 173, Yishun Avenue 7 towards Gambas Avenue at 9.53pm.
A 55-year-old man who was driving the car and his 51-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
Pictures of the aftermath of the accident posted on citizen journalism website Stomp showed passers-by crowding around a red car stuck in the drain.
A section of green railing, which may have broken off in the accident, can also be seen under the car.
