Two taken to hospital after car collides with van, ends up in drain

Passers-by trying to help the occupants of the car.

Two people were taken to hospital after their car collided with a van and crashed into a drain in Yishun on Saturday.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a van at Block 173, Yishun Avenue 7 towards Gambas Avenue at 9.53pm.

A 55-year-old man who was driving the car and his 51-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident posted on citizen journalism website Stomp showed passers-by crowding around a red car stuck in the drain.

A section of green railing, which may have broken off in the accident, can also be seen under the car.