Two taken to hospital after fight in Ang Mo Kio

One of the people involved in the fight lying on the ground.

Two people were taken to hospital after a fight in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday over the use of business premises.

Police were alerted to the incident at Block 449 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, just before 11am.

A 43-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were taken to Sengkang General Hospital in a conscious state.

The Straits Times understands the fight was between a shop owner and a tenant.

Shin Min Daily News reported that about six months ago, a couple operating a dry goods store in the neighbourhood started renting out the space in front of the shop through a property agent.

At the time, the couple reportedly had an agreement with the agent that the space would not be rented to any vendor selling goods that were similar to theirs.

However, when the vendor opened for business at the space on Tuesday, the couple found that she was selling the same kind of goods.

As the couple were afraid business would be affected, they told the agent to ask her to vacate the area, which she did.

According to Shin Min, the new vendor's husband later returned to the shop with a few people, looking for the male owner of the dry goods shop to discuss the issue.

After a while, the talks escalated into a quarrel and a fight subsequently broke out.

Police are investigating the incident. - TIMOTHY GOH