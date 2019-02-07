Two teams in N.E.mation! supported by Singapore Bicentennial

Values such as multiculturalism and determination inspired an animation clip called Genetically Singaporean.

The 30-second video on what it means to be Singaporean was created by DNA.RNA, a team of four students, aged 15, from Singapore Chinese Girls' School.

Their clip, which is competing in the student category of N.E.mation! 2019, was one of two videos selected by the Singapore Bicentennial as part of the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles' arrival in Singapore. The other team is from Crescent Girls' School.

This year's theme for N.E.mation!, which allows students to express themselves on Total Defence, is Together We Keep Singapore Strong.

Team member Arya Lakshmi Ravichandran said: "We wanted to share Singaporean values like self-determination and multiculturalism that had been passed down from our forefathers to our generation."

The girls juggled schoolwork and preparing for the competition from September to December.

They made the video in the holidays. Team member Nurin A'liyah Mohammed Iskandar said they learned Photoshop and After Effects to make the clip.

"Juggling our personal commitments with the competition was a challenge, but we persevered and enjoyed our camaraderie as a team," she added.

A panel will decide the winners in the student and youth categories.

Vote online till Feb 10 at www.nemation.sg

"We hope our video will make Singaporeans more aware of the rich history behind our nation, what brings us together and makes us unique," said team member Rachel Lin Lexuan.