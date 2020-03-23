Two teenagers and a man in court over e-scooter accidents

The teenager was riding his e-scooter on the road at night when he approached the traffic junction.

Elijah Kiong Leng Keng, 17, failed to keep a proper lookout and was travelling at such a high speed that he could not stop in time when he realised the traffic light had turned red.

Colliding into the rear of a motorcycle turning right at the junction, he caused the motorcyclist and his pillion rider to fall.

The male motorcyclist suffered bruises and abrasions, and his female pillion passenger broke her foot.

Last Wednesday, Kiong pleaded guilty to two counts of causing hurt by a rash act.

Two other charges for riding a personal mobility device on the road and riding an unregistered e-scooter were taken into consideration.

The incident occurred on May 29, 2018, at 11pm at the junction between Punggol Way and Punggol Field.

Kiong was riding along Punggol Way towards Sengkang East Road, while the motorcycle was heading in the opposite direction towards Sumang Link.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Chew said the traffic light signal was red with solid green right-turn arrow, so the motorcycle had right of way.

District Judge May Mesenas called for a probation suitability report and Kiong will return to court for sentencing on April 15.

BASKETBALL COURT

Last Tuesday, another e-scooter rider admitted to causing hurt by a rash act after he collided into a 12-year-old boy on March 28, 2018.

Brendon Lim Chun Hsien, 19, was at a basketball court near Block 838 Yishun Street 81 at 6pm and borrowed a friend's e-scooter to try it out.

The boy was at the same court for basketball training.

Lim failed to keep a proper lookout as he rode around at about 20kmh, and the e-scooter's handle struck the boy's face.

He suffered injuries to his right cheek and had bleeding around one of his molars.

The tooth had to be removed under topical anaesthesia, Deputy Public Prosecutor M Kayal Pillay told District Judge Samuel Chua.

Suitability reports for probation and a community service order were called for, and Lim will be sentenced on April 14.

FAULTY BRAKES

In a third case, Tan Fang Zhi, 31, was charged last Tuesday with allegedly causing hurt to a pedestrian by riding in a rash manner.

Tan is accused of riding an e-scooter with faulty brakes at a fast speed downslope along a pavement at 30 Nanyang Crescent in Nanyang Technological University on July 4 last year.

He allegedly collided with Ms Ramanujan Sudha, hurting her.

E-scooters were banned from footpaths on Nov 5 last year.

Since strict enforcement began this year, e-scooter accidents on footpaths have fallen by 95 per cent.