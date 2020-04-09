Two teens arrested over juice prank video at FairPrice

In the video, a boy drinks from a juice bottle before putting it back on the shelf.

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested for posting a video which showed one of them drinking from two bottles of juice at a FairPrice supermarket and then placing them back on the shelf.

They will be charged in court today with the offence of public nuisance with common intention, the police said yesterday.

The video was uploaded by one of the boys to his private Instagram account and later circulated by his friend online.

The police said the video caused public alarm during a period of heightened sensitivity amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The incident took place on Feb 8 during the early stages of the outbreak in Singapore.

In the video, a boy drinks from the bottle in the store despite a FairPrice staff member walking by, before putting it back on the shelf because it was too "sour".

A version of the video circulating online had the title How To Spread Wuhan, referring to the Chinese city that was then the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The two boys later said the video was a joke and that they had paid for the drinks. They have also apologised. "We were indeed really childish and immature... But I really hope you guys can give us a second chance," they said on social media.