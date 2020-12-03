Two of three mosques closed for cleaning to reopen

Deep cleaning and disinfecting being carried out at Ahmad Mosque in Pasir Panjang.

Two of three mosques that were closed for cleaning yesterday after being visited by Covid-19 patients will reopen today.

Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim Mosque in Telok Blangah and En-Naeem Mosque in Hougang will reopen for noon prayers and thereafter.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Mosque in Pasir Panjang will reopen for prayers tomorrow.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said yesterday it was informed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) that individuals who had tested positive for Covid-19 had been to the three mosques recently.

Bookings for congregational prayer at the mosques yesterday were voided due to the closures.

The religious council noted that MOH is actively conducting contact tracing and all congregants who have been identified as close contacts of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted for "necessary follow-up action".

"This is also a timely reminder of the importance of using TraceTogether when visiting the mosques, so that anyone who has had possible exposure to an infected person can be identified and reached quickly," said Muis.

Since Nov 13, 10 mosques have allowed 150 worshippers at each Friday prayer session in a pilot programme, 50 more than the previous limit. Other mosques, including the three that were closed, may have 100.

LIFT THE LIMIT

Muis said last month it aims to lift the limit for the 10 mosques to 250 people at each session by the end of the year.

This is in line with the Government's move for a pilot programme allowing worship sessions of up to 250 participants for religious organisations that have safely conducted services for 100 people.

The three mosques were closed following announcements by MOH on Tuesday that there were five unlinked cases of Covid-19 in the past week.

The most recent, also announced on Tuesday, was a 66-year-old cleaner who works in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3.