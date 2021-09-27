Two unvaccinated women die of Covid; Singapore sees 1,939 cases

Two unvaccinated Singaporean women, aged 97 and 69, have died of Covid-19 complications.

The 97-year-old died on Saturday after testing positive on Sept 18, while the 69-year-old died on Friday and tested positive that day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The older woman had a history of hyperlipidaemia - or a high level of fats in the blood - and the other had a history of hypertension.

Their deaths brings Singapore's death toll from the virus to 78.

MOH also reported 1,939 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, surpassing Friday's record high of 1,650 infections.

Yesterday was the sixth consecutive day that the number of cases crossed 1,000.

The number of fatalities this month now stands at 23, which exceeds the 18 deaths in August.

Yesterday's local cases comprised 1,536 in the community and 398 among dormitory residents. Among them are 417 seniors who are above 60 years old.

The remaining five cases were imported.

The total tally of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 87,892.

Meanwhile, one new case was added to the cluster at LearnJoy Education Centre - a tuition centre in Bedok - for a total of 17 cases there, while four were added to the cluster at My Little Campus - a pre-school in Yishun - for a total of 44 there.

Four more cases have also been detected in the cluster at Windsor Convalescent Home in Pasir Panjang for a total of 38.

Yesterday, 1,203 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, up from 1,142 the day before.

Among them were 172 people who needed oxygen supplementation, up from 165 the day before.

There were also 30 patients in critical condition in the intensive care units, up from 27 on Saturday.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 168 are above the age of 60. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

1939 New cases

78 Deaths

1934 In community, dormitories

1203 In hospitals

5 Imported

87892 Total cases