Two vaccines used in Singapore offer significant protection: Experts

The two mRNA vaccines used here - Pfizer-BioNTech (above) and Moderna - can provide an effective shield against all current variants of the Covid-19 virus, according to experts.

The two vaccines Singapore is using will protect significantly but not absolutely against all current variants of Covid-19, say experts. To what extent, however, they do not agree.

The Ministry of Health said last week that all three Covid-19 variants of concern (VOC) as well as the two variants of interest (VOI) behind the massive surge in cases in India, have been found in community transmissions here. VOIs have the potential to become VOCs.

The three VOCs - the B117 UK variant, P1 Brazilian variant and B1351 South African variant - are of concern because they spread more easily. Though they may not cause more severe illness, there are worries that vaccines might prove less effective against them.

The B16172 Indian variant has been found in three clusters: The Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officer cluster and the Tuas South community care facility cluster. Three people in a household had another Indian variant, B16171.

The discovery that these five variants have been circulating here, even on a small scale, has raised concerns and is likely one reason for the more stringent measures that came into effect last weekend.

But the two mRNA vaccines used here - Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna - can provide an effective shield against such variants, experts said.

Professor Ooi Eng Eong of Duke-NUS Medical School, who is involved in the development of an mRNA vaccine, is confident there is "no significant loss in efficacy" in such vaccines against the variants seen today.

But Professor Hsu Liyang, an infectious diseases consultant at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, argues that there is not enough data to support that position.

While agreeing with Prof Hsu, Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director of A*Star's Bioinformatics Institute, said: "We are talking only about a slight reduction in efficacy."

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at National University Hospital said: "We should simply regard them all as a threat."

Prof Hsu said a 5 per cent reduction in efficacy may sound like a small number, but it "translates into significant numbers if the virus is more efficient at transmitting".

OUTCOME

Dr Asok Kurup, chair of the Academy of Medicine's Chapter of Infectious Disease Physicians, added: "It is crucial that we get vaccination out faster and to more people, because it protects against severe disease and death, no matter the variant.

"It is the outcome which matters the most. We will continue to see cases of breakthrough, but for the most part, these will be asymptomatic infection or mild disease."

The pandemic has seen a dramatic drop in influenza, which used to kill about 600 people a year here. In comparison, there have been 31 deaths in relation to Covid-19.

Prof Hsu said Singapore has to decide what is an acceptable number of infections and deaths.

"Cases, clusters and deaths are unavoidable over the next few years unless we have border controls that will impact our economy drastically," he said.

"So we will need a conversation about what are acceptable costs for Singapore."