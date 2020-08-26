Two weeks' jail for e-scooter rider who crashed into pedestrian

An e-scooter rider was sentenced to two weeks' jail yesterday for crashing into a pedestrian last year.

Rizam Kamil, 30, had pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt by acting negligently.

He was also ordered to pay housewife Balkis Nachiar $6,208 in compensation for her medical care.

The accident happened on Feb 13 last year at about 4.35pm, as the part-time GrabFood rider was hurrying to get to Toa Payoh Central for a personal appointment.

Rizam was riding his e-scooter along the open-air footpath in front of Block 183 Toa Payoh Central and did not keep a proper lookout despite the presence of pedestrians. His view was also partially obstructed by sales displays.

At the time, e-scooters were allowed on footpaths, but had to observe a speed limit of under 10kmh. It is not known how fast Rizam was travelling.

When Madam Nachiar, 48, stepped onto the footpath, Rizam could not brake in time, colliding with her and causing her to fall onto the ground.

He stayed with her and called the police.

On the same day, she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where she was hospitalised. She later underwent surgery for a tibia, or shinbone, fracture and was discharged on Feb 18.

Despite government subsidies, Madam Nachiar racked up a bill of $6,208.84 as she also had to attend follow-up consultations and physiotherapy sessions.

The e-scooter was at the time not registered with the Land Transport Authority, and was about 4kg too heavy and 30mm too wide.

Rizam told the court yesterday that he is the sole breadwinner and has two young children.

Noting this, the court offered him one week's jail in default of paying Madam Nachiar.