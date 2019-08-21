Two women arrested for importing $800,000 worth of fake cosmetics

Preliminary investigations revealed the products, which had falsely applied trademarks, were to be sold online.

Two women, aged 21 and 23, have been arrested for allegedly importing and possessing counterfeit perfume and cosmetic products worth more than $800,000 for trade.

They were nabbed on Aug 6 during a 19-hour operation at Tampines North Drive and Sunview Road by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In a joint statement yesterday, the police and Singapore Customs said more than 16,000 pieces of fake products were seized during the raid.

Preliminary investigations revealed the products, which had falsely applied trademarks, were to be sold online.

On July 25, Customs officers inspected a consignment of more than 200 bogus perfumes and cosmetics.

In yesterday's statement, the authorities said they took a serious view on intellectual property right infringements.

Anyone found guilty of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed for five years, or both.