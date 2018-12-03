Two women arrested for shopping spree with stolen credit card

Some of the products bought by the two women using a stolen credit card.

Two women went on a shopping spree last month and chalked up a bill of more than $1,300 - on a credit card they stole.

Police arrested the two women, aged 29 and 37, after the owner reported on Friday that there were several unauthorised transactions made using his card.

Preliminary investigations reveal that they made at least 22 such transactions last month, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested the women on Saturday.

Items including toiletries, packaged food and drinks, and cosmetic jewellery were believed to have been purchased using the card and were seized by the police as case exhibits.

Photos provided by the police show an assortment of canned foods and drinks, biscuits, instant coffee, soap and shampoo, among other things.

Both women will be charged in court today with abetment by conspiracy to cheat under Section 420 read with Section 109 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

If convicted, they could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

In its statement, the police reminded merchants and sales staff to be vigilant and adopt correct card acceptance procedures when processing credit card transactions.

"They should look out for the name and security features on the card face and if they are suspicious, they should contact their processing bank immediately for advice," they said. - TEE ZHUO