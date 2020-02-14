Two work pass holders banned from working here

Two workers had their work passes revoked after they returned to Singapore without approval, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

They have also been permanently banned from working here, and their employers' work pass privileges have been suspended for a year.

MOM has ordered the employers to repatriate the workers within 24 hours.

On Feb 7, MOM said all work pass holders with a travel history to China within the last two weeks who want to enter Singapore must obtain approval before they do so. It is among measures put in place amid the coronavirus situation here.

The employers of the two workers had applied for them to enter Singapore on Feb 11, but their applications were not approved.

MOM said: "Even though the employers were informed of the outcome at least 12 hours before the workers' intended arrival, they still made the journey and entered Singapore on Feb 11."

The ministry had previously revoked the work passes of four work pass holders and suspended the work pass privileges of six employers after they breached the Leave of Absence requirements.