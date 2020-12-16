Two years' jail for man who molested domestic helper

A man who was sentenced to jail in August received another jail term yesterday, this time for an unrelated charge of molest.

Indian national Sethu Selvaraj, 44, was sentenced to two years in jail and two strokes of the cane for molesting a domestic helper.

This comes after he completed a 13-week jail term for unlawfully leaving home during the circuit breaker period in April.

Sethu, a permanent resident, pleaded guilty to the charge of molest.

In June last year, he spotted the victim, a 37-year-old Indonesian domestic helper, at a Bukit Panjang coffee shop and wanted to get to know her. When she left the coffee shop, he followed her and asked for her name and mobile number.

At the void deck of a block of flats, Sethu grabbed the victim's hand and tried to prevent her from leaving, but she managed to break free and run up the stairs. Sethu caught up with her and forcefully hugged her from behind.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shana Poon said: "The victim struggled to break free from the accused, who continued to hold onto her and grab at her body, in particular over her chest area."

The victim repeatedly shouted for help. An off-duty police officer in the area heard the cries and went to see what was happening.

Upon seeing him, Sethu released his grip on the victim and was later arrested.

In sentencing, District Judge Marvin Bay said: "It is important that foreign domestic workers, a vulnerable class of persons, be adequately protected from sexual exploitation."