Two youngsters come out to help amid the coronavirus outbreak

Radin Mas Youth Network volunteer Nivetha Senthilkumar helped bake cookies, which were distributed to healthcare workers last month.

While most people work at home, two young people have decided to be busy outside helping the community.

Temasek Polytechnic final-year student Ang Sheng and Catholic Junior College graduate Nivetha Senthilkumar have been busy volunteering with the Radin Mas Youth Network (RMYN).

Mr Ang, 19, said they frequently interact with the elderly, assisting them with Temporary Relief Fund (TRF) applications, temperature taking and other administrative tasks.

He said some seniors in the community would vent their frustration at them, especially when they struggle with technology or using their mobile devices.

Mr Ang said: "It is tough for them, because of the outbreak, the changes made are so fast-paced, and it can confuse the elderly.

"Some of them don't even know the latest news until they talk to us."

With dreams of becoming a nurse, Miss Nivetha, 20, said: "Now is as good a time as any to help others and prepare myself to constantly face different people."

Mr Ang said the work he enjoys most is preparing food for the needy, which he has been doing every weekend for the past nine months.

Early last month, RMYN volunteers also prepared over 5,000 cookies in a day for front-line workers at hospitals.

He said: "When we gave them the cookies, we saw how tired they looked and how overworked they were. The cookies were a way to show our support."

Miss Nivetha, who works as a part-time healthcare worker, added: "We thought hard about their needs and added fun puns to the thank-you notes.

"It was nice seeing some of the nurses laugh at our cards."

A spokesman for the People's Association said there have been many volunteers, from residents, to corporate volunteers and public service officers.

They have offered to help in mask distribution, meal deliveries and TRF applications, among other tasks.

The spokesman said: "We look forward to more people stepping forward to do their part in the community."

To register as a volunteer, visit www.pa.gov.sg.