U2 to play second show in Singapore on Dec 1

Irish rock group U2, who are slated to perform for the first time in Singapore on Nov 30 at the National Stadium, have added a second show on Dec 1 at the same venue.

Concert promoter Live Nation said yesterday that the additional gig was a result of the "overwhelming response from fans" after the Nov 30 show sold out.

Tickets go on sale for U2.com subscribers from today, 1pm, to Sunday, 6pm. Each subscriber is limited to four tickets.

General ticket sales start on Monday at 10am through Sports Hub Tix and at all SingPost outlets. Each buyer is limited to eight tickets. Prices range from $98 to $1,228.

Miss Darcel Al Anthony, 19, missed out on buying tickets for the first show yesterday "because of work".

When the Republic Polytechnic student heard about the second show, she told The New Paper: "I am so relieved now. I've been a fan of U2 since I was a child, and it has always been a dream to catch them live."

When TNP visited the box office at Kallang Wave Mall at 9.45am yesterday, there were around 50 people in line.

Fans in the front started queueing up the night before.

Ryan Luthfi, a 17-year-old Institute of Technical Education student, had been there since noon on Wednesday to queue up for his 41-year-old mother, who joined him yesterday morning.

He said: "I might not be going, but since my mum wanted to, I thought, 'Why not?' I didn't want her to stay overnight or stress herself out."

They bought 14 General Standing tickets for $2,688.

Ms Zubaidah Mudin, a communications professional in her 40s, got a head start by using her friend's U2.com subscription - which came with a $50 subscription fee - to buy tickets online during the presale.

She has been a fan since the 1990s and saw the band play live in Dublin in 2009. She told TNP: "I really wanted to make sure I got the tickets."

At press time, a check on Carousell showed General Standing tickets originally priced at $188 being offered at $250.

The U2: The Joshua Tree Tour - which started in 2017 - celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band's seminal 1987 album The Joshua Tree.