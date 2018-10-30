UK orders StanChart robbery suspect's extradition to S'pore

The United Kingdom Secretary of State has ordered the extradition of Canadian robbery suspect David James Roach to Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Attorney-General's Chambers said in a joint statement yesterday.

The statement added that Roach has until Nov 8 to apply to the UK High Court for permission to appeal against this decision. "The Singapore authorities are working closely with the UK authorities on the next steps in this matter," the statement said.

Roach, 28, was accused of robbing Standard Chartered Bank's Holland Village branch of $30,000 on July 7, 2016.

He allegedly handed the teller a note with his demands, then fled to Bangkok with the money on the same day, where he was arrested three days later in a backpacker's hostel.

Roach was then held in remand in Bangkok, where attempts by Singapore to have him repatriated back to Singapore were rejected.

The Canadian was sentenced to 14 months in jail in Thailand for violating money laundering and Customs laws by bringing loot into the country on June 6 last year.

He was carrying the equivalent of more than US$20,000 (S$27,660), believed to be the loot from the bank robbery, when he entered Thailand while on the run.

Roach was deported from Thailand to Canada after serving his prison term for his criminal offences there and arrived on Jan 11 in London, where he was arrested and has been held since.

His extradition to Singapore was sought on one count of robbery under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which can carry a maximum of 10 years in jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

Another count of money laundering is also being sought under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.