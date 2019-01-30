Uniform check at Nanyang Girls' High made students 'feel uncomfortable'

Nanyang Girls' High School has spoken to its students and is monitoring the affected girls following the incident.

It was supposed to be a routine uniform check.

However, a female teacher at Nanyang Girls’ High School has come under fire after she unbuttoned the collar of a Secondary 4 student’s blouse and pulled her bra strap to check the colour of the undergarment.

Shin Min Daily News reported a parent had approached the Chinese Daily after the incident.

NYGH students are allowed to wear only white or beige undergarments.

The teacher was conducting the attire check on behalf of the male form teacher.

In response to queries from The New Paper on Tuesday (Jan 29), NYGH’s head of relations and heritage Zhang Bo said that a female teacher’s approach in conducting a recent routine attire check “had caused some students to feel uncomfortable”.

He added that after understanding the situation, the school engaged the student population and is monitoring the affected girls. The teacher involved has also apologised to the students.

Mr Zhang said: “The school is committed to establishing a nurturing and conducive learning environment for all students.”

He added: “The teacher involved has also apologised to the affected student level. The principal has sent an email to all parents to clarify the matter and reassure them.”

Shin Min reported that the e-mail was sent last Thursday.

Several students took to social media to express their disappointment after the incident, however many of these posts have since been taken down.