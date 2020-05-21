A unique National Day parade this year, brought to your home

Organisers revealed yesterday that only about 80-100 performers would be involved in NDP 2020, a 95 per cent drop from last year.

Many would have been curious about this year's National Day Parade as the country continues to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those expecting a scaled-down affair would not have been surprised when organisers revealed yesterday that only about 80-100 performers would be involved in NDP 2020, a 95 per cent drop from last year.

And there will be no spectators watching from the stands.

But the unique rumble and roar, and fiery explosions of colour long associated with the parade will still very much be a part of this year's celebration, as traditional favourites like the state flag flypast, aerial display by the F15SG fighter jets, the Red Lions, mobile column and the fireworks display will all be brought into the heartlands.

The chairman of the NDP2020 executive committee, Brigadier-General Frederick Choo, said: "This year's NDP will be the first of its kind, in a format Singaporeans have never seen before.

"For the first time, we will be bringing NDP across the island into every Singaporean's home. NDP will look, sound and feel very different from what we're used to."

The theme of NDP 2020 is Together, A Stronger Singapore.

Rehearsals will begin next month after the circuit breaker is lifted. In previous years, they typically started around March. There will be no preview show.

Emphasising the health and welfare of participants, BG Choo, commander of the 3rd Singapore Division of the Singapore Army, said that prevailing guidelines for large-scale events will be adhered to.

Kicking off the celebrations for Singapore's 55th birthday on Aug 9 will be the nationwide broadcast of the Prime Minister's National Day message in the morning, followed by a parade at the Padang reviewed by President Halimah Yacob.

This will be followed by flag-raising ceremonies across Singapore with the singing of the National Anthem.

The state flag and the F-15SG fighter jets will be flown around the island, the Red Lions free-fall jump will take place at different locations and the mobile column will move through neighbourhoods.

There will be an evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre in Buona Vista, featuring films and performances by local talent, and the day will end with a coordinated fireworks display at more than 10 different sites islandwide.

Abut 1.2 million funpacks will be distributed to every local household, and details will be announced later.

The celebrations will be broadcast live on TV and streamed on Internet platforms.

BG Choo said: "With Covid-19, we will all have to make adjustments to how we live, work, play and celebrate.

"But just as we have prevailed and overcome in the past, this year's NDP hopes to inspire Singaporeans to emerge from our challenges a stronger and more united Singapore."