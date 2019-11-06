Unis, polys free to invite LGBTQ+ guests

Families with caregiving needs will still get foreign domestic worker concessionary levy.

Institutes of higher learning (IHLs) have the autonomy to decide on activities held on their campuses.

But at the same time, they must respect Singapore's wider social norms and laws and "exercise appropriate judgment and sensitivity" when dealing with potentially socially divisive issues.

Second Minister for Finance and Education Indranee Rajah said this in Parliament yesterday.

She was responding to nominated MP, Associate Professor Walter Theseira's questions regarding the Ministry of Education's policy on the participation of LGBTQ+ speakers, artists, and performers in events at higher educational institutions.

In June, local DJ Joshua Simon, who is gay, said Singapore Polytechnic had cancelled his talk at a TEDxYouth@SP event after he refused to edit a script that contained LGBTQ themes.

In September, bisexual Singaporean singer Leon Markcus withdrew from a concert at the SIM Global Education campus, after the school's management requested that he avoid "suggestive or provocative" attire or song content.

ILLEGAL VAPORISERS

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) continues to work with the police force and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority to deter the illegal import, sale, and purchase of vaporisers, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin.

The devices, also known as e-cigarettes or vapes, were banned due to associated health risks.

Mr Amrin said the authorities are also working with online platforms such as Carousell and Instagram to crack down on vape sellers.

The stiffest penalty imposed was a $99,000 fine on a vape peddler charged on Sept 9 this year with importing and selling vapes, he added.

Mr Amrin said that since the devices were banned, the HSA has handled 219 cases involving the sale of vaporisers, all of which were sold online, and 465 people were caught for the possession of vaporisers.

FOREIGN DOMESTIC WORKER LEVY WAIVER

Families with caregiving needs, whether children or the elderly, will continue to enjoy foreign domestic worker (FDW) concessionary levy, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Manpower, Ms Low Yen Ling.

She said this in response to Mr Ong Teng Koon's (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) question on whether the FDW levy can be waived for families with three or more young children who are below 16 years of age.

Ms Low said that about 80 per cent of FDW employers currently already enjoy the concessionary levy of $60, down from the $300 price tag.

DYSON REMAINS STRONG IN SINGAPORE

Dyson's decision to wind down its electric vehicle business will not impact its presence and operations in Singapore, said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat.

Mr Chee, who was responding to Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC), said that other companies have expressed interest in developing smart mobility solutions in Singapore.

