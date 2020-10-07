Universal Studios, Ikea Tampines among places visited by patients

Universal Studios Singapore, Hard Rock Cafe in Resorts World Sentosa and Ikea Tampines were visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, said the Health Ministry yesterday.

Supermarkets such as Giant Hypermarket in Tampines and newEcon - Top Choice Supermarket at 84 Bayshore Road were also added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Meanwhile, two new cases in the community were announced yesterday. Both did not show symptoms when they were tested during quarantine and were household contacts of two patients previously reported separately on Monday and Sunday.

One is a seven-year-old male pupil at a private school, while the other, a 42-year-old woman, is a housewife. The ministry did not say which school the boy attended but said he was last in school on Sept 18.

Both had been placed on quarantine on Saturday but had not left their home since last Monday.

Four imported patients were also announced yesterday. They include a 12-year-old boy who arrived from Japan, an 11-year-old girl from India, a 32-year-old woman from Nepal, and a 35-year-old woman from Indonesia.

The ministry said they were all placed on 14-day stay-home notices on arrival here and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining five of 11 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,830.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from one case two weeks ago to two in the past week.

By the numbers

11

New cases

2

New cases in community

4

Imported cases

57,830

Total cases

27

Deaths

15

Discharged yesterday

43

In hospital

57,597

Total recovered