Unleash your inner warrior at the Sports Hub
Join in carnival activities and fun-play challenges as part of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at Sports Hub Community Play Day this weekend.
OCBC Square at the Singapore Sports Hub will be transformed into a giant adventure course for visitors to unleash their warrior abilities by taking part in the innovative fitness activities.
VIBRANCY
A spokesman for the Singapore Sports Hub told The New Paper in an e-mail interview: "Our goal is for Singaporeans to experience all the energy and vibrancy that the Sports Hub has to offer."
The weekend will include a range of activities for all ages.
For those going with their families, the perfect activities would be the RED-X Challenge + RED-X Kids and the Super 7s Adventure Race.
The RED-X Challenge + RED-X Kids allows participants to test their warrior instincts.
"Race against time, pit (yourself) against your buddy and join as a family for a great time together," the spokesman said.
The Super 7s Adventure Race will have participants racing through seven locations around the Sports Hub and competing in various challenges.
Participants are urged to grab a Sports Hub Community Play Day Super 7s Warrior Event Game card at the Play Day Information Booth.
Upon completing seven of the eight actions stated on the card, participants can redeem a Finisher Pack worth over $30.
The Finisher Pack includes a limited edition drawstring bag, a finisher tee, aminoVital advanced sports nutrition twin sachet packs and more.
The spokesman said: "Watch, play, learn! Test your mettle at the myriad of activities available at OCBC Square, all made for the warrior in you. It's time to rise to the experiential challenge at Sports Hub Community Play Day."
Super 7s Warrior
WHAT: Be a Super 7s Warrior and take part in a weekend of fun to celebrate the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens. Participate in the carnival activities and fun-play challenges made for the warrior in you.
WHEN: April 13 and 14, 10am to 7pm
WHERE: Singapore Sports Hub, OCBC Square
TICKETS: Admission to the event is free. You may register for all the events at www.sportshub.com.sg/CommunityPlayDay.
