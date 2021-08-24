Singapore

Unvaccinated 86-year-old woman dies, taking total fatalities to 50

Aug 24, 2021 06:00 am

An unvaccinated 86-year-old woman has died from complications due to  Covid-19 infection, the Ministry of  Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The Singaporean woman was first identified on Aug 2 as a close contact of a  patient who was a confirmed case.  

She had a history of cancer and hypertension, was admitted to Changi General  Hospital on July 23 for  an unrelated medical  condition, and tested  negative for the coronavirus at the time.  

She is the 13th person  to die from Covid-19  complications this  month. Her death takes  Singapore’s virus death  toll to 50.

In a Facebook post earlier yesterday, Health  Minister Ong Ye Kung  said most deaths linked  to Covid-19 this month  arose from infections  that had happened earlier in the month, when  there were more daily cases and fewer  people were vaccinated.

In fact, 11 of the 12 people who died  from Covid-19 complications this month  were not fully vaccinated, he added.

Mr Ong said: “It remains important to  get vaccinated. I have met many residents who are worried about getting vaccinated because they have some underlying illnesses, or they fall sick easily.

“In many of such instances, they need  the vaccines even more because the  chances of them falling very sick if  infected with Covid-19 are much  higher.”

Yesterday, there were 59 new cases  linked to North Coast Lodge in Woodlands. They were  detected through testing operations, which  began last Saturday  when three residents  tested positive for  Covid-19 during rostered routine testing.  

MOH said about  2,200 workers have been  swabbed so far, and testing for the remaining  3,200 residents is under  way. The confirmed  cases are mostly asymptomatic or have mild  symptoms.  

All in, there were 94  new locally transmitted  infections yesterday. Of the remaining 35  cases, 16 were linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined.  The other 19 were unlinked.

There were also four imported cases  that were placed on stay-home notice or  isolated on arrival in Singapore.  – THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

98

New cases

75

Community, linked

19

Community, unlinked

4

Imported

50

Deaths

336

In Hospital

70

Open clusters

66,576

Total cases

