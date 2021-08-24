Unvaccinated 86-year-old woman dies, taking total fatalities to 50

An unvaccinated 86-year-old woman has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The Singaporean woman was first identified on Aug 2 as a close contact of a patient who was a confirmed case.

She had a history of cancer and hypertension, was admitted to Changi General Hospital on July 23 for an unrelated medical condition, and tested negative for the coronavirus at the time.

She is the 13th person to die from Covid-19 complications this month. Her death takes Singapore’s virus death toll to 50.

In a Facebook post earlier yesterday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said most deaths linked to Covid-19 this month arose from infections that had happened earlier in the month, when there were more daily cases and fewer people were vaccinated.

In fact, 11 of the 12 people who died from Covid-19 complications this month were not fully vaccinated, he added.

Mr Ong said: “It remains important to get vaccinated. I have met many residents who are worried about getting vaccinated because they have some underlying illnesses, or they fall sick easily.

“In many of such instances, they need the vaccines even more because the chances of them falling very sick if infected with Covid-19 are much higher.”

Yesterday, there were 59 new cases linked to North Coast Lodge in Woodlands. They were detected through testing operations, which began last Saturday when three residents tested positive for Covid-19 during rostered routine testing.

MOH said about 2,200 workers have been swabbed so far, and testing for the remaining 3,200 residents is under way. The confirmed cases are mostly asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

All in, there were 94 new locally transmitted infections yesterday. Of the remaining 35 cases, 16 were linked to previous infections and had already been quarantined. The other 19 were unlinked.

There were also four imported cases that were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore. – THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

98

New cases

75

Community, linked

19

Community, unlinked

4

Imported

50

Deaths

336

In Hospital

70

Open clusters

66,576

Total cases