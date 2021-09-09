Unvaccinated 93-year-old woman dies, death toll now at 56

An unvaccinated 93-year-old Singaporean woman has died of complications due to Covid-19 infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The woman developed symptoms on Sept 2 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Sunday. There, she tested positive for the coronavirus.

She had a history of diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Her death takes Singapore's Covid-19 toll to 56.

The ministry did not provide the number of linked and unlinked Covid-19 cases in its latest daily update, saying the information "is no longer as relevant as before, given our current strategy of living with Covid-19".

Noting that Singapore is now in a very different stage of the battle against Covid-19, with 81 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, MOH said it has revamped its daily updates to "reflect the salient issues that we are facing in this new phase".

TRACK

It will continue to track the number of cases who are hospitalised with severe illness and in the intensive care unit, to ensure hospitals do not get overwhelmed.

As the vaccination rate is plateauing, MOH said, it will no longer present a detailed report on vaccination progress daily. It will also issue updates on the local Covid-19 situation once a day instead of twice.

In another change, MOH will provide more information on large emerging clusters, so the public can avoid those areas or adjust their activities. For instance, the ministry said the clusters at bus interchanges were caused by transmission at the workplace, with no evidence of spread to commuters.

Another 19 new cases were linked to staff at five bus interchanges in Toa Payoh, Tampines, Boon Lay, Clementi and Bishan.

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange remains the biggest cluster among them, with 183 cases, after seven new cases were added.

There are no new emerging large clusters, said MOH.

Singapore reported 349 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, comprising 347 locally transmitted cases and two imported ones. - THE STRAIT S TIMES

By the numbers

349 New cases

347 In community

2 Imported

664 In hospital

56 Deaths

69582 Total cases