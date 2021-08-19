Unvaccinated man, 64, is ninth person to die of Covid in August

An unvaccinated 64-year-old Singaporean man died on Monday from Covid-19 infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced last night.

He had developed a cough on Aug 2 and was taken to Raffles Hospital the next day after suffering from heart problems.

MOH said he had a history of end-stage kidney failure, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and ischaemic cardiomyopathy, where the heart's ability to pump blood is decreased.

This is the ninth death from the coronavirus this month.

The ministry announced one new cluster with a total of five cases linked to an individual.

Seven clusters have been closed. With that, there are now 87 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

There were a total of 53 new infections reported yesterday, 49 of which were locally transmitted with the other four imported.

Of the local cases, 23 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined. Seven linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive, while 19 cases remain unlinked.

Currently, 402 patients are in hospital. Most are well and under observation, said MOH.

Of those hospitalised, 26 require oxygen supplementation, while six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the seriously ill, 27 are seniors aged above 60, and of them, 22 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Giving an update on vaccination, MOH said 77 per cent of the population were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, while 82 per cent had received at least one dose.

Separately, MOH said six people tested positive for Covid-19 at Block 695 Jurong West Central 1.

Another 480 residents in the block tested negative for the virus, during mandatory testing after 14 infections were detected in six households in the block.

Over at Blocks 52 and 53 Chin Swee Road, all 653 residents and workers tested negative.

Likewise, no infections were found among 770 residents and workers at Blocks 3 and 9 Jalan Kukoh. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

53 New cases

30 Community, linked

19 Community, unlinked

4 Imported

87 Open clusters

402 In hospital

46 Deaths

66334 Total cases