Unvaccinated Singaporean woman, 58, dies of Covid

A 58-year-old Singaporean woman died on Monday from Covid-19 complications.

She had not been vaccinated and had no underlying medical conditions.

The woman was confirmed to have the virus on July 29 and was a household contact of a patient who had visited Samy's Curry Restaurant in Dempsey Road, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update last night.

A total of 95 new cases were confirmed yesterday, of which 92 were locally transmitted while three were imported.

Separately, free Covid-19 testing will be extended to anyone who visited Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre in Jurong East between July 21 and yesterday.

The ministry said it has detected seven cases among people who had worked in or visited the market and that there is likely to be ongoing transmission there.

The hawker centre will be closed from today to Aug 19 for deep cleaning and to break the chain of transmission, said MOH.

"All individuals who work in the hawker centre have been placed on quarantine and will be tested during quarantine," it added.

MP for Jurong GRC Xie Yao Quan urged residents from Blocks 301 to 316, 329 to 341 and 371 to 374 in Jurong East to look out for SMS alerts from MOH and to see a doctor if they develop symptoms.

"I know Yuhua Hawker Centre is a popular spot for many of you... If you are not alerted, yet remain concerned, please consider antigen rapid test (ART) self-testing," he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The market will continue to operate while the hawker centre is closed for deep cleaning, said Jurong-Clementi Town Council.

It added that it would help the affected stallholders by waiving some of their fees during this period.

MOH also said that there are now 112 active Covid-19 clusters.

Nine more cases have been linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster bringing its case total up to 1,115, said MOH.

The KTV cluster also added one new case, for a total of 252 cases.

These are the two largest open clusters in Singapore.

Of the three imported cases, one was detected on arrival while two others developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

95

New cases

62

Community, linked

30

Community, unlinked

3

Impoerted

39

Deaths

555

In hospital

112

Open clusters

65,410

Total cases