Updated National Anthem recording makes debut, shows more nuances

The new recording of the National Anthem was played to a crowd of about 40 people, including the Singapore Armed Forces' Veterans League.

A new recording of the National Anthem, Majulah Singapura, was played for the first time at a flag-raising ceremony on the steps of the National Gallery yesterday morning.

The event marked the 60th anniversary of the unveiling of Singapore's national symbols - the national flag, Majulah Singapura and state crest.

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra's re-recorded National Anthem retains the late Zubir Said's original lyrics and Mr Phoon Yew Tien's arrangement and was recorded on Aug 7. The orchestra has grown larger and is accompanied by improved acoustics and recording technology.

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth said in a statement: "The updated recording is of a higher quality, allowing Singaporeans to better appreciate the nuances of the music arrangement, especially in larger venues and modern sound systems. Listeners may also pick up more young voices in the choir and minute adjustments to the tempo."

More than 300 people, including musicians, singers, production managers and technicians, were involved.

Local radio stations broadcast the re-recorded National Anthem yesterday. One FM 91.3 DJ Charmaine Phua said it brings new life to an iconic tune Singaporeans know by heart.

She told The New Paper: "It was a little quicker in pace and the clashing of cymbals was more noticeable, but it still has the grandeur of the initial recording."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat posted on Facebook about it yesterday.

PM Lee wrote: "I look forward to hearing it played at many more National Day Parades and international sports competitions in future."

Meanwhile, five home-grown designers have come together to create 1959, a line of limited-edition collectables consisting of clothing, fashion accessories and tableware, with designs inspired by the national symbols.

To win the collectables, take part in a social media contest from now till Dec 31 on the Our SG Instagram page.