Upgrading of pre-1987 flats mostly completed

The majority of the 320,000 eligible flats built before 1987 have undergone upgrading works under the Housing Board's Home Improvement Programme (HIP).

Of these, about 215,000 flats, spread across 230 projects, have completed upgrading works, while works are underway for about 96,800 flats, spread across 101 projects, said the HDB in an update yesterday.

Works on the remaining flats will be implemented progressively.

Next in line for upgrading will be a newer batch of 230,000 flats built between 1987 and 1997. The HDB said the first batch of about 56,000 units have been selected for the Extended HIP programme, but did not specify a time frame for the roll-out.

As at March 31 last year, the Government has spent about $3.2 billion on the HIP, which focuses on improvements within the unit to address common maintenance problems related to ageing flats.

FULL COST

Under this scheme, the Government bears the full cost of repairing spalling concrete and structural cracks, replacing piping for waste or soil discharge, and upgrading the electrical load in eligible flats.

The programme can proceed only when at least 75 per cent of a block's Singaporean households have voted for it.

Flat owners have the option of further improvements such as upgrading their toilets, main door, grille gate and refuse chute hopper. Depending on their flat type, they would pay between 5 per cent and 12.5 per cent, or between $550 and $1,375, for these upgrades.

Under the HIP, households with seniors can opt to have a range of elderly-friendly fittings, such as ramps for multi-step entrances, grab bars and slip-resistant treatment to toilet floor tiles installed under the Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) programme.