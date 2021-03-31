Upper Bukit Timah Road to be two-way from April 2

The three-lane city-bound road provides motorists with an alternative way to the city, helping to distribute traffic away from the busy Jalan Anak Bukit and Jalan Jurong Kechil intersection.

Traffic on Upper Bukit Timah Road will become bi-directional from 6am on Friday with the completion of a new city-bound road, shortening journeys for motorists driving in the direction of Dunearn and Clementi roads and easing congestion in the area.

The major road project was announced in 2015 and is aimed at easing traffic near Jalan Anak Bukit. It was slated for completion in 2019, but was delayed until this year in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The project involves the construction of a 400m city-bound, three-lane road between Jalan Jurong Kechil and Clementi Road, passing by much-frequented buildings in the area including Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre and Bukit Timah Plaza.

This provides motorists with an alternative way to the city, helping to distribute traffic away from the busy Jalan Anak Bukit and Jalan Jurong Kechil intersection.

Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development, announced yesterday that the road would be opened on Friday.

The MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC wrote: "Many of our residents would have noticed that the stretch of Upper Bukit Timah Road near Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School and Bukit Timah Plaza will be transformed to a dual carriageway come April 2.

"This is a major change for the neighbourhood."

With the new road, motorists travelling from the Toh Tuck, Toh Yi and Bukit Batok estates via Jalan Jurong Kechil can turn right at the junction with Upper Bukit Timah Road to get to Dunearn Road, Clementi Road or the city.

Mr Glenn Wee, 29, who works at Bukit Timah Plaza, said he has been driving to and from work every day for the last three years. The new road should save him 10 minutes of driving time.

Mr Wee, however, wondered if the new road might help with congestion on Upper Bukit Timah Road near Ngee Ann Polytechnic between 7.30am and 8.30am, when parents drop their kids off.

As part of the project, the entrance to Bukit Timah Plaza's drop-off point will be relocated from Upper Bukit Timah Road to Jalan Anak Bukit from Friday.

The Straits Times spoke to stall owners at Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, and many said they welcomed the change.

Ms Mei Fang, owner of Go Pasta at the market, hopes it will improve business for her.

"It would be better for residents from Toh Yi HDB blocks and others coming from Jalan Jurong Kechil, since they can turn right and go to Bukit Timah road more easily."