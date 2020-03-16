Upset, he uploaded ex-girlfriend's nude videos to porn site for 'fans'

Upset that his ex-girlfriend had found a new boyfriend, he uploaded obscene photos and videos of her to a porn site and forum.

He then took satisfaction from his "fans", who subscribed to and commented on the material.

Last Wednesday, the 21-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was convicted after pleading guilty to four charges for distributing the obscene material.

Another eight similar charges were taken into consideration.

He is currently serving his National Service after graduating from a polytechnic, and has been offered a place at a university abroad.

The court heard that the accused and victim met in 2008, when they were in Primary 4. They entered into a romantic relationship in 2011 when they were in Secondary 1, but the relationship ended when they were both in Secondary 4.

The youth said it was his poor treatment of the victim that led to their break-up, but he had tried and failed numerous times to reconcile with her, becoming more disgruntled after each unsuccessful attempt.

During the period they were in a relationship, she had sent him nude photos and videos of herself performing sex acts via WhatsApp.

The accused knew the victim was underage at the time.

Unknown to her, he kept the material on an external hard disk, saving it for his own viewing pleasure.

In October 2018, he was unhappy his ex-girlfriend had found a new boyfriend in 2016.

He uploaded the obscene material to a porn site and forum 12 times from October to December 2018.

The accounts he created used the victim's photo as the profile pictures.

He amassed over 200 subscribers on the porn site, and he regarded them as "fans", interacting with them in the comments section, and encouraging them to take videos of themselves performing sex acts while viewing the material he uploaded.

One such album of material he uploaded was viewed more than 10,000 times.

POLICE REPORT

The victim made a police report on Dec 28, 2018.

The court was told the youth has since deactivated the accounts and removed the material.

District Judge May Mesenas called for reports to determine the youth's suitability for probation, a community service order and a day reporting order.

He is currently out on bail of $5,000 and is expected to be back in court on April 16.

For each charge of circulating the obscene material, he can be jailed for up to three months, or fined, or both.