Upskirt cases on the rise here, as tech grows more advanced

The pervert, who belonged to an online chat group, had announced that he was going for a medical check-up.

Group members made a request to which the pervert readily agreed: Take upskirt photos of nurses there.

Such incidents are on the rise.

Statistics from the State Courts show that the number of cases involving insulting the modesty of women has been growing.

Most of the cases involve upskirt photos and videos.

In 2015, there were 108 such cases. Last year, there were 121.

While these numbers may seem low, lawyers told The New Paper they have been seeing more cases each year.

Mr Rajan Supramaniam, managing director of Hilborne Law, said he handles about 10 insult of modesty cases a year. These include offences such as verbal and online sexual harassment of women.

"Over the course of my career, there has definitely been a dramatic increase of insult of modesty cases," said the lawyer of more than 15 years.

Lawyers said the State Courts figures simply reflect the cases heard in court, and not the total number of insult of modesty cases brought to the police.

Based on police statistics, there were 571 of such cases in 2013 and 629 cases in 2014.

Ms Gloria James, head litigation lawyer at Gloria James-Civetta & Co, explained the discrepancies in police and State Courts statistics.

She said: "There is a high possibility that stern warnings were merely issued to some perpetrators instead of bringing up the cases to court."

Anyone convicted of insulting the modesty of a woman can be jailed for up to a year and/or fined.

Mr Ravinderpal Singh, director of Kalco Law, said: "With technology, there has been increasing exposure to pornographic material and greater availability of gadgets such as miniature cameras.

"These encourage certain individuals to start taking their own photos and videos, and share them online."

TELEGRAM

One such messaging platform is Telegram, an encrypted messaging app developed by Telegram Messenger, a privately held company registered in London, England, and founded by the Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov.

Unlike WhatsApp, which is another messaging application, Telegram is favoured by younger individuals for its security and the ability to create large groups.

A check by TNP showed that several local Telegram groups have members circulating upskirt photos of unsuspecting women taken in public.

These groups see an average of 4,000 members and access into them is by invitation only.

Group members also share their favourite "hot spots" for their illicit activity. These places include public libraries and supermarkets.

Members even share tips on how to act discreetly.

Some women also use the groups to advertise sexual services, posting lewd photos supposedly of themselves to attract customers.

And unlike Tumblr pages, which can be taken down after reports are made, Telegram groups are tougher to take down.

Ms Anisha Joseph, head of Support Services and the Sexual Assault Care Centre (SACC) at the Association of Women for Action and Research, said women who have had such photos taken of them without consent could reach out to the SACC for emotional support and understand the options available to them.

Ms James advised women to protect themselves by paying close attention to their surroundings.

"And for the rest of the public, if you notice anyone behaving strangely towards a woman, do something about it.

"Most offenders are caught by the public, so always be vigilant wherever you go," she added.