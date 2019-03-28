URA's Draft Master Plan aims to make Singapore a greener place

Mr Peter Ho, (far left, hand on mechanism) chairman of URA, with Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong (second from right) and Mr Lim Eng Hwee, CEO of URA, (far right).

Shoppers in Orchard Road may one day find themselves in a lush urban corridor that connects to the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Fort Canning Park, based on plans to rejuvenate the central area.

The 2.4km stretch may also see a car-free portion to connect green spaces, as well as new retail concepts, attractions, entertainment options and events.

Also unveiled yesterday in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA's) Draft Master Plan was an enhanced City in a Garden vision, which shows 1,000ha more of parks and park connectors across the island.

The expansion, an almost 13 per cent increase over the existing 7,800ha, aims to place nine in 10 Singaporeans just a 10-minute walk from a park in 15 years' time.

It is also part of a "conscious and deliberate effort" to protect natural spaces and increase ecological resilience, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong at the launch of the Draft Master Plan.

"We have to change and reinvent our city. But Singapore is also our home, and we want it to be a home that's beautiful and green, with familiar spaces that we can connect and identify with," he added.

Separately, district-level underground plans were also released for the first time.

The plans aim to help the nation build deeper and wider, freeing up more surface land for people-centric uses.

This marks the first phase of what the authorities hope will eventually be a seamless underground map of the country.

The 3D maps show specific locations of bus and rail networks, carparks, pedestrian links, roads, logistics use and utilities, up to a depth of 8m, 15m and 25m for Jurong, Punggol and Marina Bay respectively.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

One-stop neighbourhood hubs

Future residential precincts will be laid out in such a way that there is easy access to a wide range of public spaces and amenities.

Integrated hubs such as Bukit Canberra in Sembawang and Punggol Town Hub will make it easier for residents to shop, dine and engage in family activities under one roof.

Greater Southern Waterfront

The Pasir Panjang Power District, which will be connected to the rest of the Greater Southern Waterfront stretching from Pasir Panjang to Marina East, will become a lifestyle and heritage destination.

Government agencies are exploring strategies to realise this, such as the "adaptive reuse" of the former power station buildings and opening up the grounds for public access.

Transforming Paya Lebar Air Base

Work on the area will start after 2030 when the airbase is vacated, freeing up 800ha of land.

The site will be transformed into a new town with jobs and amenities. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY RACHEL AU-YONG