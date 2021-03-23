US, China must 'find way forward' to deal with differences: DPM Heng

The first face-to-face US-China meeting under the Biden administration is a step in the right direction despite the tough rhetoric, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

He said the meeting showed a recognition from both sides on the need for dialogue and cooperation.

"It is important they persevere - maintain open channels of communication, find a way forward to deal with their differences, and manage the tensions and frictions," said Mr Heng.

He was giving the keynote address at the virtual Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference, days after top Chinese and US diplomats publicly rebuked each other's policies during talks in Alaska.

In his speech, Mr Heng said the global order is going through choppier seas, and while Asia's prospects are promising, with a young population and fast-growing middle class, its growth is not foreordained.

Whether the region emerges stronger post-Covid will depend on how it navigates shifting geopolitical tides and seizes economic opportunities.

A fracture in US-China ties would be hugely destabilising, he noted, stressing that a stable relationship is important to the global commons.

While the Biden administration will bring a more predictable approach to the world's most critical bilateral relationship, the US and China will continue to be strategic competitors, he said.

But it is in the interest of both sides to cooperate on common challenges such as Covid-19 and climate change.

Mr Heng said he hoped a framework for cooperation will be developed, even as both sides continue to compete, as major powers do.

"Fair, healthy competition can be positive, if it spurs innovation to achieve better solutions for the many complex challenges the world faces," he added.

He also said it is critical that both countries remain constructively engaged with the region.

Welcoming the Biden administration's commitment to continue to engage and strengthen its partnership with the region, he said Asean is an important partner for the US, not just in tackling existing and emerging global challenges, but also in putting regional engagement efforts into concrete action.

At the same time, China's economic success has been a boon for growth in the region, he said, noting that the Asean-China Dialogue Partnership, which commemorates its 30th anniversary this year, is one of Asean's most substantive external partnerships.

"The constructive involvement of both the US and China in the region will be key to Asia's continued peace, stability and growth."

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES