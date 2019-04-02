Use Mastercard bank cards to pay for bus or train fares from Thursday

From Thursday, commuters with Mastercard contactless bank cards will be able to simply tap and go when paying for their fares on buses or trains.

This is part of the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) SimplyGo initiative, which will be launched for Mastercard cardholders first before possibly expanding to Visa cardholders later this year.

LTA said in a statement yesterday that commuters can use their Mastercard contactless bank cards or mobile phones to pay for their travel, without the need to carry a separate travel card or make a top-up upfront.

They can tap the contactless bank cards on the fare reader at the MRT station gantry or when boarding and alighting the bus, and they will be charged the same fares as those using ez-link or Nets FlashPay cards.

Those with foreign-issued bank cards may be charged administrative and overseas transaction fees.

SimplyGo can also be used on NFC-enabled devices with Apple Pay, Fitbit Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.

Commuters will have to link their Mastercard cards to their mobile devices.

SimplyGo commuters can also view their travel expenditure and history by registering for an account on the TransitLink SimplyGo Portal online or via its mobile application.

The SimplyGo account allows users to opt to receive information on their travel expenditure and history via push notification on their mobile phone at the end of their trip.

The mobile app also contains details on concession card applications as well as bus routes and timings.

LTA said more commuter services will be rolled out in the app in the future.

Mastercard users who are already using the built-in ez-link or Nets FlashPay function of their contactless bank cards can do a switch of payment mode at the general ticketing machine, if they would like to opt for Mastercard contactless payment.

Once the switch is done, all fares paid using that card will be processed, accumulated and charged to their card account.

LTA, together with TransitLink and Mastercard, will be conducting SimplyGo roadshows at various MRT stations from April 4 to 30.