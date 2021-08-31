Use your NRIC to redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

Singaporeans can also use their passport or national service identification document as proof of identity to redeem the vouchers.

Singaporeans can now use their NRIC to redeem their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

They can also use their passport or national service identification document (for national servicemen) as proof of identity to redeem the vouchers, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) yesterday.

This comes after concerns over the redemption process surfaced last year. Some had felt it would be difficult for the elderly and people who are less tech-savvy to redeem their vouchers.

"STB earlier reviewed the redemption process together with our five SingapoRediscovers Vouchers authorised booking partners, after receiving feedback from citizens on how to improve the scheme," the tourism board said.

It added that this new method will complement the existing one of using Singpass to redeem the vouchers, making it easier for citizens who are unable to access their Singpass accounts.

The public can redeem their vouchers using original identification documents at 34 community clubs or centres (CCs) and residents' committee (RC) centres. These include Bedok CC, Jalan Besar CC, Taman Jurong CC and Chong Pang Zone 4 RC.

At the booking counter, the identification document will be scanned using a secure government application to generate a personal voucher code.

Staff from an authorised booking partner will then use the code to help the individual make his booking.

Apart from the 34 locations with these on-site booking counters, STB will work with the People's Association to organise temporary pop-up booths at other CCs and RC centres.

Details on the locations and timing will be provided at a later date.