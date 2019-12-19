Using phone while crossing road not an offence: Police

Police encouraged pedestrians to avoid using mobile communication devices while crossing roads and to exercise caution.

It is not an offence for pedestrians to use mobile phones while crossing the road, the police have said in a Facebook post.

But they would rather that pedestrians not do so for safety reasons, the police said on Tuesday night.

This was in response to rumours circulating online that pedestrians who use their phones while crossing the road can be fined up to $1,000.

CAUTION

"We advise pedestrians to avoid using such devices when crossing the road, as such usage would distract them from the road conditions and the movement of vehicles around them.

"Pedestrians should exercise caution at all times, and look after their personal safety and that of other road users."

In the Facebook post, the police also highlighted three key amendments to the Highway Code in a video that was posted on Facebook last month.

Pedestrians were reminded to avoid using mobile communication devices while crossing roads and to obey traffic signs and rules.

Last year, 887 pedestrians were injured and 39 were killed in road accidents.

Other key amendments addressed in the video include giving way to emergency vehicles and the proper use of active mobility devices.

Motorists who fail to give way to emergency vehicles can be fined up to $200 and given four demerit points.

Personal mobility device and personal mobility aid users were reminded that they are allowed only on stipulated paths at limited speeds and were encouraged to ride in a safe and orderly manner.

The police urged the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may cause public alarm. The public may submit queries on police matters online at the police's e-services website.