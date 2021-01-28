Vaccination for Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar seniors gets under way

The vaccination drive for the elderly got under way yesterday as seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar began receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs at polyclinics and the community vaccination centre at Tanjong Pagar Community Club (CC).

The pilot scheme will eventually be expanded to seniors in other precincts.

With some clutching appointment letters, seniors began streaming into the polyclinics from as early as 8am to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who visited Ang Mo Kio polyclinic, said he was glad the vaccination process there was running smoothly, with more than 200 having made appointments to receive vaccine jabs at the polyclinic yesterday.

"So far, everybody who has booked those slots has turned up. Very few no-shows. So I think that people are taking it seriously and in the right spirit," he said.

More than 120 also got vaccinated at Outram Polyclinic yesterday. In all, close to 100,000 people have been vaccinated here since the process started last month, up from the more than 60,000 as at last Friday.

Mr Haniffa Ali, a 64-year-old security officer, received the vaccine at the Outram site yesterday. Both his daughters - one of whom is a nurse - have been vaccinated.

"I consulted them and they said 'Father, go ahead'... I encourage everybody to come down - don't delay," he said.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar will receive letters inviting them to book appointments to do so, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said last week. This number may increase or be reduced, depending on the response.

Vaccines will also be offered to seniors at the community vaccination centre at Teck Ghee Community Club in Ang Mo Kio, which will be set up by Feb 1.

Each of the 24 towns here will have one community vaccination centre by end-March at locations such as CCs.