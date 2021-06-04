Vaccination drive for over 400,000 students kicks off

Students and others waiting to get their vaccination shots at Bishan Community Club yesterday. Over 9,000 students registered to receive their jabs.

The national Covid-19 vaccination drive for more than 400,000 students kicked off yesterday, with over 9,000 students registered to receive their jabs on the day.

Since Tuesday, students sitting their N, O, and A-level examinations as well as those in polytechnics or their first year of junior college have been invited to take the vaccine.

Announcing this last evening, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said he was heartened by the positive response from students and the high sign-up rate.

"As we battle the evolving challenges from the pandemic, vaccination remains the best way to keep our students and children safe," the minister said in a Facebook post.

When The Straits Times visited Bishan Community Club yesterday, there was a steady stream of students and parents accompanying them to take the vaccine.

Among the first in line was Anglo-Chinese Junior College student Ryan Oh, 17.

Ryan, who is sitting the A-level examination this year, said he was doing his part to protect his grandmother who lives with him but has not been granted approval from her doctor to take the vaccine due to severe allergies.

"I don't want to risk passing it to her," Ryan said.

For now, only those aged 12 and above as at June 1 can be vaccinated.

Those aged between 12 and 17 can take only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while those aged 18 and above can opt for either the Pfizer or the Moderna jab.

Priority is given to secondary and pre-university students in graduating cohorts who will be sitting their examinations in the second half of the year.

Over the next two weeks, invitations for jabs will be extended to other full-time students, including those in madrasahs and special education schools.

The entire vaccination exercise for students - which includes full-time students in continuing education and training programmes, such as those enrolled in master's programmes - is estimated to be completed by August.

Vaccinations are available at community clubs islandwide and will begin at four dedicated Ministry of Education vaccination centres from next Monday.

Three of the centres are located at the Institute of Technical Education college campuses in Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang and Simei, and the fourth will be at Raffles City Convention Centre.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.