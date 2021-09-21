Vaccination now a matter of life and death for seniors: Experts

With Covid-19 cases rising in the community, getting vaccinated is now a matter of life and death for seniors here, experts said.

Health experts warn that more clusters are likely to form in nursing homes, given the close proximity among seniors who are residents and the regular footfall of staff.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, urged relatives of unvaccinated seniors in nursing homes to review their stance and get their older kin vaccinated as soon as possible, as they face a higher risk of severe illness should they get infected.

"Efforts may need to be stepped up to keep nursing homes safe as infection can spread easily among the seniors, given the transmission in the community," Dr Fisher said.

"Those with comorbidities who are unvaccinated should get their two doses over the next month, and those who are already vaccinated should opt for a booster shot," he added.

Precautionary measures have been stepped up at nursing homes after more than 100 cases were detected among staff and residents of aged-care facilities over the past week.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced earlier this month that all visits to residential care homes would be suspended until Oct 11 to minimise the risk of transmission.

A spokesman for Jamiyah Nursing Home, which reported 15 cases - three staff and 12 residents - said the premises, in West Coast Drive, have undergone a few rounds of deep cleaning, and staff are donning full personal protection gear.

A spokesman for Windsor Convalescent Home, which reported 10 cases - one staff member and nine residents - on Sunday, said the home, in Pasir Panjang Road, has worked closely with MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care to test residents and staff for Covid-19.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Singaporean Researchers Global Summit at Nanyang Technological University yesterday, Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said the Government was working to increase the percentage of vaccinated clients and residents in nursing homes.

He said: "We have made quite significant inroads, many of them are vaccinated now... but we could do better because there are still some who have not been vaccinated, often because either they object themselves or their families have not given permission for their loved one to be vaccinated."

Infectious diseases expert Leong Hoe Nam said those who are unvaccinated should complete their vaccination as soon as possible, not just to protect themselves but also to ensure the healthcare system does not become overwhelmed.