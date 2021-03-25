Vaccination now open to those aged 45 to 59

On average, around 40,000 doses of the vaccine were administered each day last week.

The Republic's vaccination programme will now be expanded to those aged 45 to 59, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong yesterday.

They can register their interest for vaccination at vaccine.gov.sg. Letters will not be sent to them as they are more familiar with the use of digital technology, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Mr Gan, who is co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19, said that on average, around 40,000 doses of the vaccine were administered each day last week, including second doses.

He added: "I would also like to apologise for any hiccups or inconvenience to our residents during the initial stages as we work to iron out some of the teething problems."

After registering on vaccine.gov.sg, those aged 45 to 59 will receive an SMS with a personalised website address enabling them to book their vaccination appointments online.

Foreign domestic workers who are in this age group will also be eligible, said fellow co-chair, Education Minister Lawrence Wong.

SMSes will be sent to registrants as soon as there are vacant slots available for booking, said MOH.

This should happen within a few days of registration, although this may take longer in particular if there is a delay in the vaccine delivery schedule.

After receiving the SMS, individuals will be given 14 days to schedule an appointment.

MOH said that as at Tuesday, about 1,109,000 vaccine doses have been administered. More than 799,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Among them, around 310,000 have received their second doses and completed the full vaccination regimen.

There are 31 vaccination centres up and running, said Mr Gan. This is on top of the 20 polyclinics and 22 Public Health Preparedness Clinics in operation.