Van driver, who dozed off and crashed into taxi, fined $2,500

A van driver who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a taxi was fined the maximum $2,500.

Neo Teck Han, 55, pleaded guilty to causing hurt by negligent act yesterday and was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for a year.

On May 3 last year, at about 2.35pm, Neo was driving along Lower Delta Road towards Telok Blangah Road.

He felt sleepy and dozed off at the wheel while in the third lane. His van veered to the left, crashing into the right rear of a taxi that had just stopped at a bus stop near Teresa Ville condominium.

Court documents did not say why the taxi had stopped there.

The cabby, a 45-year-old man who suffers from a condition affecting his spine, was in the taxi with his seat belt fastened.

Neo alighted and called the police.

The cabby sought medical treatment the next day and was found to have suffered right wrist, lower back and neck injuries. He was given two weeks' medical leave.

Another medical report five months later said the accident likely aggravated his pre-existing conditions affecting his neck, spine and wrist.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Yeo said the weather then was fine - the road was dry, visibility was clear, and traffic flow was moderate.

For causing hurt by negligent driving, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.