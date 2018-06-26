Vehicular incidents No. 1 cause of workplace deaths

Driver instructor K. Subramaniam (right) conducting a work safety class during the launching of the Work Safe , Drive Safe Campaign.

One of every three deaths in the workplace last year was caused by a vehicular incident.

Fourteen people lost their lives in such incidents last year, making it the No. 1 cause of workplace deaths, Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said yesterday.

Mr Zaqy noted that there has been some improvement, with the number of such deaths down to two in the first five months this year.

The Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council launched the Drive Safe, Work Safe campaign yesterday to raise awareness about good vehicular safety practices.

This is the first of three national workplace safety and health campaigns by the WSH Council this year. The other two will focus on preventing hand injuries and falls.

Mr Zaqy, who launched the campaign, said that half of the 14 vehicular-related work deaths last year occurred in work sites, and the rest on public roads.

"I hope that the number stops here, and I think it is possible, as we have learnt that such incidents are indeed preventable," said Mr Zaqy during a visit to private transport firm Woodlands Transport, in Tuas.

The campaign's slogan is "take time to take care", and it seeks to educate workers about preventive measures, including reminding them to adopt correct work practices, to get adequate rest and to keep hydrated.

Firms are encouraged to participate by organising in-house events like safety briefings and taking part in a "mannequin challenge", which the WSH council said underscored the message of stopping to look at the way we do our work.

Mr Zaqy also revealed the results of a WSH Technology Challenge launched last year.

Funding was made available to firms that submitted winning proposals to tackle work-related vehicular incidents.

More than 30 firms took part and judges from statutory boards chose five winning entries, which Mr Zaqy said provided "remarkable solutions for the industry".

One company, Guardian SEA, was given a budget of $25,000 to develop sensor and image processing technology that vibrates the driver's seat and sounds a buzzer if he shows signs of fatigue.

Mr Zaqy also gave an update on the Managing Onsite Vehicular Safety programme, under which consultants assess work sites and help firms develop and implement onsite traffic safety management plans for free.

The Manpower Ministry pays for the consultants.

It has helped about 80 firms since it was launched last year. Mr Zaqy said 120 firms will benefit this year.