Vending machines that dispense hand sanitiser begin operation

Residents must provide their own bottles when collecting the sanitiser at the vending machines.

Hand sanitiser vending machines said to be the first of their kind in the world squirted into action across Singapore yesterday.

Every household in the Republic is allowed to collect 500ml of zero-alcohol sanitiser for free.

Madam Liong Lai Fong, 79, a retiree, visited Block 565 Choa Chu Kang Street 52 to pick hers up.

The Temasek Foundation initiative - the second of its kind - uses machines that mix sanitiser concentrate with clean water and dispense the ready-to-use product into reusable bottles. The vending machines were designed by the foundation, which said they were the first in the world to automate the entire process.

A spokesman told The Straits Times that the zero-alcohol sanitiser being distributed had a new formulation with a higher concentration of benzalkonium chloride, which is recognised by the National Environment Agency as being effective against the coronavirus.

Dr Somika Bhatnagar, head of plant transformation and tissue culture at Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory, added that it was as effective as hand sanitiser with ethanol but also non-toxic, non-flammable and gentle on the skin.

The sanitiser is available to residents from the vending machines at Temasek Shophouse and all 108 community centres or clubs until April 25.

Most machines allow collection 24 hours a day. Those in Bukit Merah, Joo Chiat, Katong, Siglap South, Toa Payoh East and Toa Payoh South CCs are open every day from 10am to 10pm.

Residents must have their own bottles and Singapore Power (SP) March or April bill which contains a QR code or their SP household account number.

MP Alex Yam, Mayor of North West District, said at the launch that the machines would ensure high-quality hand sanitiser was being used and allow PA volunteers to be redeployed to help with the vaccination programme and TraceTogether.